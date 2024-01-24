trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713316
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift, AMG GLE 53 Coupe To Launch In India On Jan 31 - Details

 Mercedes-Benz has set the launch date of its two luxury vehicles AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and 2024 GLA on January 31.

 

German luxury automotive giant Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the grand launch of two highly anticipated models—the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and the 2024 GLA. It has been scheduled for January 31. The AMG GLE 53, initially showcased nearly a year ago, is set to make its debut in the performance-oriented AMG version, while the 2024 GLA undergoes notable design and interior enhancements. Let’s take a look at the specifications of these two premium cars.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will sport redesigned headlights, body-colored wheel arches, and various front-end design tweaks. Inside the cabin, the GLA will receive subtle updates, with the most significant being the incorporation of the upgraded MBUX infotainment system.
Offered in 200 and 200d trims, the GLA will be equipped with a 160bhp 1.3-liter petrol engine and a 187bhp 2.0-liter diesel engine. Mercedes-Benz is expected to position the new GLA in the price range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom.

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

The spotlight of the launch will undoubtedly be on the AMG GLE 53, featuring a powerhouse 429bhp 3.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine seamlessly paired with an automatic gearbox. Adding to its prowess is a 48V mild-hybrid system that contributes an additional 21bhp, powering all four wheels. This high-performance coupe is anticipated to carry an ex-showroom price tag of around Rs 1.35 crore.With the unveiling date just around the corner, auto enthusiasts eagerly await the showcase of these cutting-edge vehicles. 

