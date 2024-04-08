Road Safety Alert! Record Increase in Drink and Drive Cases in Delhi, Traffic Police Intensifies Campaign

Delhi has witnessed a sharp rise in cases of drunk driving in just three months, leading to concerns about road safety. The Delhi Traffic Police has responded by intensifying its campaign against this dangerous behavior, aiming to educate and enforce road safety rules more effectively.

Rising Cases and Areas Affected

The first quarter of 2024 has seen a record increase in 'drink and drive' cases, with an alarming average of 72 cases registered daily. The total number of cases reported between January 1 and March 31, 2024, stands at a staggering 6,591, marking a significant rise compared to previous years. Notably, areas like Rajouri Garden, Samaypur Badli, and Mehrauli have recorded the highest number of drink and drive cases, highlighting the widespread nature of this issue.

Police Response and Concerns

Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal, responsible for Traffic Zone 2, expressed deep concern over these figures. He emphasized the dangers posed by drunk driving not only to the driver but also to passengers, pedestrians, and other road users. Impaired decision-making and reduced reaction times due to alcohol consumption significantly increase the risk of accidents, underscoring the need for strict enforcement and awareness campaigns.

Intensified Campaign and Measures

In response to the surge in cases, the Delhi Traffic Police has stepped up its efforts to combat drink and drive incidents. More checkpoints have been set up, and breath analyzer tests have been increased to detect and deter offenders. Additionally, the police have urged the public to report any instances of drink and drive immediately, emphasizing collective responsibility for road safety.