Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar spec comparison: features, engine, price and more

After Hyundai Alcazar, the Korean carmaker Kia has also decided to step into the three-row car market with the Kia Carens. The Kia Carens is expected to be competing with the Alcazar by being in the same price slab and having very similar specs as the Alcazar. The only difference between the two vehicles is that the Alcazar falls in the SUV category. Conversely, Carens is an MPV.

Though these vehicles are very similar, the stats and specs on paper have slight differences that can make a big difference. Since bookings for Kia Carens has started from January 14, 2022, and the sales from February, we are comparing both these vehicles bumper to bumper to make sure that you make an informed decision on which one to buy.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens: Dimensions

Both Alcazar and Carens have very similar stats on the scale. Alcazar has a 4,500mm long body, whereas Carens are 4,540mm long. Similarly, Alcazar has a width and height of 1,790mm and 1,675mm compared to 1,800mm and 1,708mm of Carens, respectively. These stats remain congruent for the wheelbase with 2,760mm and 2,780mm for Alcazar and Carens, respectively.

What does this mean for you? Due to slightly higher dimensions, Kia Carens will be more comfortable considering the legroom and space in the car. Though the chances are that this extra length might make the car lose its edge on manoeuvrability.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens: Features

Hyundai Alcazar comes with a TFT instrument cluster with blind-spot view, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluelink suite, ventilated front seats, automatic AC, BOSE sound system, wireless charger for first and second row, traction control modes, driving modes, low line tyre pressure monitoring system, rear window shade and a panoramic sunroof along with other things.

Conversely, Kia Carens have a fully digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT, a fully digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT, AC vents for the second and third-row with automatic AC, front-row ventilated seats, BOSE sound system, multiple driving modes, sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charger, air purifier, electric double folding second-row seats et al.

Though these features match up and bring both these cars on a similar level, the Alcazar gets an edge with a few extra features like a traction control system.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens: Safety

Both of these cars have quite a few safety features added to them. For instance, Hyundai Alcazar gets automatic headlamps, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, all-four disc brakes, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, electrochromic mirror, hill-start control, tyre pressure monitoring system, reversing camera, driver rear-view monitor, and reversing sensors for the base variant. Conversely, the later variants come with a blind-view monitor, front parking sensors, surround-view camera and six airbags.

Coming to the Kia Carens, the base variants get six airbags, EBD, ABS, hill-decent control, hill-start control, all-four disc brakes, brake assist, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, Highline tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse parking sensors. The other top variants will have reverse cameras, front parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers.

All of this makes Kia Carens better at safety for the base variants when taken into account.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens: Engine

Hyundai Alcazar has a 2.0-litre engine working with a six-speed manual gearbox with six-speed automatic transmission. It produces 157 bhp and 191 Nm of maximum torque. However, Kia Carens provides two options of a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 1.5-litre engine gives out a 113 bhp torque of 144 Nm, combined with a six-speed manual transmission. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged engine packs 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque working 7-speed dual-clutch transmission controlled by paddle shifters.

This more power of Alcazar gives it a better launch when you floor the gas pedal, whereas the more torque in the Carens gives it a better pulling power.

Both Alcazar and Carens have got a similar engine of the 1.5-litre engine giving out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Congruently both work with a six-speed manual gearbox and an option of six-speed automatic transmission.

This is all the information you might need to make an informed choice between these cars. Though it is evident that Kia Carens gets an edge because of being better on the scale and the safety features, things the things get a bit balanced by Alcazar because of the features. But since Carens' price is still unknown the decision should be ideally made when the price is available.

