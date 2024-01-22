Steelbird Launches Jai Ram Edition Helmet To Celebrate Ram Mandir’s Inauguration: PICS

In celebration of the momentous Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Steelbird Hi tech India Limited, one of the world’s largest helmet manufacturers, proudly unveils the Jai Shree Ram Edition SBH-34. This special edition helmet pays homage to the cultural significance of the event, blending spirituality with cutting-edge technology. With the new edition of the helmet, Steelbird is trying to join and celebrate the fervour that devotees are currently dwelled in.

Steelbird Jai Shree Ram Edition Helmet - Colours

The SBH-34 Jai Shree Ram Edition, available in two striking colors – glossy black with bold saffron accents and glossy orange with black details – stands out with its unique saffron-colored variant. This special edition features exquisite imprints of Lord Rama and the Ayodhya Shri Ram temple, intricately carved on the shell, making it a unique and heartfelt tribute from Steelbird to the 1.2 billion Indians.

Steelbird Jai Shree Ram Edition Helmet: Safety & Features

Emphasizing both functionality and style, the SBH-34 Jai Shree Ram Edition boasts a Quick Release Buckle for easy and secure fastening, allowing riders to gear up swiftly and hit the road with confidence. The Inner Sun Shield provides convenience for adjusting to varying light conditions without compromising safety.

Crafted with a Thermoplastic shell for superior protection and comfort, the helmet incorporates High Density EPS for optimal impact absorption, ensuring the safety of riders on the road. The Polycarbonate (PC) anti-scratch coated visor and the Reflector at the back enhance clarity, visibility, and overall road safety, while the Stylish Dapper Interior adds an elegant touch to the rider's experience.

Steelbird Jai Shree Ram Edition Helmet: Sizing & Prices

Available in Medium (580mm) and Large (600mm) sizes, the helmet accommodates a wide range of riders, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone. Steelbird is thrilled to offer the SBH-34 Jai Shree Ram Edition at a competitive starting price of Rs 1349, making it an affordable yet premium choice for riders prioritising safety and style. This special edition helmet reflects Steelbird's commitment to innovation, quality, and the cultural ethos of India, symbolising a unique and heartfelt tribute to the revered occasion of Ram Mandir Pran pratishtha.