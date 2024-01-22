Helicopter Services, Aerial Darshan For Ram Mandir: Check Fare, Route, Time

Amid the preparations of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ram Mandir in full swing, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the helicopter services for Ayodhya from six districts. Notably, the most awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Shree Ram idol will take place today, January 22. So, if you are planning to visit Ayodhya via helicopter services, you can book it now. Lucknow has already started the helicopter services from January 19. The other five districts which will provide the aerial facilities include Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra. The services from these 5 districts will start by the end of January. The UP government has also introduced the aerial darshan of Ram Mandir for the pilgrims. The visitors can avail this facility from the tourism guest house helipad situated along the banks of Saryu river.

Fares For Helicopter Services

The helicopter services from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya will cost Rs 11,327 per person. This route will cover 126 km in 40 minutes. If you are planning to visit via aerial services from Varanasi and Lucknow, it will cost you Rs 14,159 per person. It will take approximately 55 minutes and 45 minutes of traveling time, respectively.

There is a 50-minute flight from Prayagraj to Ayodhya and the fare will be Rs 14,159 per person. If you are traveling from Mathura and Agra, the fare will be Rs 35,399 per person for a 135 minute flight.

Ayodhya Aerial Darshan Fare

To everyone’s amazement, the UP government has introduced a 15 minute aerial darshan of Ayodhya. This aerial tour will include the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi and Saryu ghat, and more. So, if you are looking for an exclusive aerial experience of Ayodhya, you will have to spend Rs 3,539 per person. In order to use the aerial darshan facility, you will have to make advance bookings. As it is going to be a huge rush in Ayodhya, it is advised that you book your aerial darshan tickets as soon as possible.