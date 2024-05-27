Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead of Launch; What Do We Know So Far



The Tata Altroz Racer, set to launch in June 2024, has been teased for the first time. Notably, it made its debut in 2023 Auto Expo and subsequent showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year.

The teaser reveals only a partial view of the Tata Altroz Racer, highlighting its new orange-black color scheme and extended rear spoiler for a sportier look. The alloy wheels, though retaining their design, now sport a black finish. Enhanced styling elements will distinguish the Altroz Racer from the regular Altroz, including a revised grille and dual-tip exhaust. Spy shots also suggest the presence of dual white stripes running from the hood to the roof's end.

Features

The Altroz Racer will boast several additional features over the standard Altroz. Notable updates include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a heads-up display, and wireless phone charging. Safety will also see an upgrade with the inclusion of six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Engine

Under the hood, the Altroz Racer is expected to house a turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. This 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will deliver 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. The transmission options are expected to include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

This engine is more powerful than the current Altroz i-Turbo variant, which uses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 140 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Altroz Racer will feature a new 6-speed manual transmission, with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission also anticipated.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced starting at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a direct competitor to the Hyundai i20 N Line, the Altroz Racer aims to attract enthusiasts looking for a sportier hatchback experience.