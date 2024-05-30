Tata Altroz Racer Vs Regular Altroz: What Sets Them Apart? Explained

Tata Altroz Racer Vs Regular Altroz: Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of a sportier version of the Altroz, the Tata Altroz Racer. The model will go on sale next month (June 2024) and will directly challenge the Hyundai i20 N Line, a sportier version of the regular i20.

The Hyundai i20 N Line costs between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, Altroz Racer is expected to be quite competitive against the i20 N Line. The Altroz Racer will receive cosmetic enhancements over the regular model along with a more powerfull engine.

Engine Performance

Altroz Racer will be getting a 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is expected to produce 120bhp and 170Nm output, nearly 10bhp and 30Nm more compared to the regular Altroz iTurbo. For transmission duties, it is supposed to get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, for the regular Altroz, buyers get three engine options: 1.2L, 3-cylinder NA petrol (85bhp), 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit (110bhp), and 1.5L, 4-cylinder turbo diesel (89bhp) with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Features

The standard Altroz comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system but the Altroz Racer can be equipped with a larger 10.25-inch unit, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Whereas, the 7-inch infotainment system, used in regular Altoz has wired smartphone connectivity. Altroz Racer can also feature a new fully digital driver’s display over the semi-digital instrument cluster which comes in a regular model.

Design

The new Altroz Racer may offer a dual-tone paint scheme with a blacked-out roof, bonnet, and ORVMs, giving it a more sportier appearance along with a new rear spoiler and white racing stripes on the hood and roof. Inside the cabin, an all-black interior theme with red accents enhances its sportier feel.