Tata Curvv Base Variant Features Explained: Enjoy More At Lower Price

Tata Curvv Base Variant: The Tata Curvv starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The lineup consists of eight broad trims: Smart, Pure+, Pure+S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+A.
Tata Curvv Base Variant - Smart: The Tata Curvv starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The lineup consists of eight broad trims: Smart, Pure+, Pure+S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+A. Many might wonder what features the base variant offers. In this article, you'll learn about the features of the Tata Curvv Smart variant.
Tata Curvv Smart Variant: Features
-- 6 airbags
-- LED head lamp
-- LED tail lamp
-- LED DRLs
-- Flush door handle with welcome light
-- Electronic stability program
-- Power windows on all doors
-- Multi drive modes- eco, city & sport
-- 2 spoke illuminated digital steering wheel
-- ISOFIX
-- Reverse guiding ultrasonic sensor
-- 10.16 cm (4'') digital instrument cluster
-- Remote central lock
-- 3 point ELR seatbelt for all passengers
-- Hill hold control
-- Child safety lock on rear doors
-- Anti-glare IRVM
-- Rear spoiler
-- Height adjustable driver seat
-- R16 steel wheels
-- Adjustable tilt steering
-- ABS with EBD
-- 100% flip & fold rear seat
-- Steering controls for instrument cluster
-- Manual HVAC
-- Rear roof lamp
The Tata Curvv Smart variant is available in two color options- pristine white and daytona grey. It offers two engine choices- a 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine that produces 88.2 kW/170 Nm, and a 1.5 L Kryojet diesel engine that generates 86.7 kW/260 Nm. Both engines are mated with a 6MT.
Moving to the top variant, the SUV includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, air purifier, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring system and even ADAS level-2.
