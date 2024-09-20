Tata Curvv Base Variant Features Explained: Enjoy More At Lower Price

Tata Curvv Base Variant - Smart: The Tata Curvv starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The lineup consists of eight broad trims: Smart, Pure+, Pure+S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+A. Many might wonder what features the base variant offers. In this article, you'll learn about the features of the Tata Curvv Smart variant.

Tata Curvv Smart Variant: Features

-- 6 airbags

-- LED head lamp

-- LED tail lamp

-- LED DRLs

-- Flush door handle with welcome light

-- Electronic stability program

-- Power windows on all doors

-- Multi drive modes- eco, city & sport

-- 2 spoke illuminated digital steering wheel

-- ISOFIX

-- Reverse guiding ultrasonic sensor

-- 10.16 cm (4'') digital instrument cluster

-- Remote central lock

-- 3 point ELR seatbelt for all passengers

-- Hill hold control

-- Child safety lock on rear doors

-- Anti-glare IRVM

-- Rear spoiler

-- Height adjustable driver seat

-- R16 steel wheels

-- Adjustable tilt steering

-- ABS with EBD

-- 100% flip & fold rear seat

-- Steering controls for instrument cluster

-- Manual HVAC

-- Rear roof lamp

The Tata Curvv Smart variant is available in two color options- pristine white and daytona grey. It offers two engine choices- a 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine that produces 88.2 kW/170 Nm, and a 1.5 L Kryojet diesel engine that generates 86.7 kW/260 Nm. Both engines are mated with a 6MT.

Moving to the top variant, the SUV includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, air purifier, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring system and even ADAS level-2.