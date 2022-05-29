In the previous fiscal year, Tata Motors filed a total of 125 patents pertaining to powertrain innovations, according to the company. As per the corporation, the number of patents submitted in the previous fiscal year was the greatest in the company's history.

"The patents entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Of the total filings, 56 patents were approved in the 2021-22 fiscal. "We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation," Tata Motors President and CTO Rajendra Petkar noted.

An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst the workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence have been the key to delivery, he added.

"We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top-class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers," Petkar said.

With inputs from PTI