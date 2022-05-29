हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motors

Tata Motors filed 125 patents in last fiscal year, highest in Indian auto industry

Among all the 125 patents filed by Tata Motors 56 patents were approved in the 2021-22 fiscal, which include a diverse range of new technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, reports PTI.

Tata Motors filed 125 patents in last fiscal year, highest in Indian auto industry
Image for representation

In the previous fiscal year, Tata Motors filed a total of 125 patents pertaining to powertrain innovations, according to the company. As per the corporation, the number of patents submitted in the previous fiscal year was the greatest in the company's history. 

"The patents entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Of the total filings, 56 patents were approved in the 2021-22 fiscal. "We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation," Tata Motors President and CTO Rajendra Petkar noted.

Also read: Watch: Noida Police arrests 3 youngsters for performing ‘Shaktimaan’ inspired stunts on motorcycle

An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst the workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence have been the key to delivery, he added.

"We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top-class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers," Petkar said.

With inputs from PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata MotorsTata carsTata patentsTata concepts
Next
Story

Watch: Noida Police arrests 3 youngsters for performing ‘Shaktimaan’ inspired stunts on motorcycle

Must Watch

PT12M21S

Drone shot down in Jammu's Kathua