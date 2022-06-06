Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker and the largest electric car maker in India has emerged as the second largest four wheeler brand in India as per the recently released May 2022 sales data. Tata Motors reported a total sales of 43,341 units, an YoY growth of 185 per cent over the same month last year when Tata sold only 15,181 units. In April 2022 itself, Tata sold 41,587 units, again a hike in MoM sales.

While Tata itself was the second largest carmaker, it emerged as the largest SUV maker in India, outnumbering Mahindra. Currently, the Tata Motors’ Indian line-up consists of a multitude of models, namely Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari. Tata has 4 SUVs among these products.

The combined sales of all 4 SUVs stood at 29,891 units in May 2022, which is higher than Mahindra’s combined sales of 26,650 units. Mahindra only has SUVs in its lineup, making it the largest UV maker of India, with products like XUV300, XUV700 among others.

Tata Motors keeps on updating the line-up as per its ‘Forever New’ campaign. Recently, the brand has launched the new Kaziranga Editions of its SUV range. Also, the company keeps refreshing the variant line-up of its models. The brand has launched the new trims of its Harrier SUV - XZS and XZAS, to bridge the gap between the XZ and XZ+ variants. The XZS trim brings along a slew of equipment with the price premium, like the panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, and auto-dimming IRVM.

Talking of mechanical specifications, the Harrier is offered with a 2.0L oil burner that puts 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. The four-cylinder diesel engine can be mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Harrier rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra XUV700 in our market. Soon, it is also expected to get a turbo-petrol motor to enjoy increased accessibility in the market.

