Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker by volume has confirmed the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza on June 30 in India. The new Brezza is one of the most awaited cars in India and will replace the current model of the compact SUV, which is one of the most popular SUVs in the country. Before the launch on June 30, many of the crucial details of the car have been leaked, including the features and the design details. Based on the leaked pictures, the car will be loaded with many modern features, just like the previous facelift models from the Indian carmaker. Maruti is expected to remove the Vitara moniker from the name and retain only Brezza tag. Moreover, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets significant design updates in the new iteration.

Here's what to expect from the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Expected Price

The company is yet to reveal the price of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift. However, the price of the base model of the car is expected to start from somewhere around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is expected to have a price advantage over its rivals as the car is produced in India. Moreover, the ongoing model of the car is priced between Rs Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Features

Based on the recent leaks and the previous models from the company, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be loaded with multiple new features. The compact SUV is expected to be upgraded with features like a sunroof, paddle shifters, wireless charger, head-up display (HUD) and a bigger infotainment touchscreen. It is to be noted that these feature upgrades are crucial to help the SUV create a good consumer base in the Indian market, considering the competition.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Design

Along with the features upgrades, the SUV is also getting an upgraded design. When compared to the ongoing model, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is to get a new grill with the Suzuki emblem in the centre. Moreover, the front end gives an entirely new feel with the newly designed headlight; the new design continues to the rear end with redesigned tail lights. In addition, the car will have refurbished interiors to accommodate the new modern features.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Powertrain

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to retain its powertrain. It is expected to have a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine. In the current iteration of the SUV, the engine is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also gets an option of a 4-speed automatic torque converter transmission. The engine is tuned to give out 103 hp of power and 138 Nm of Max torque.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Competition

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been in the Indian market for quite a while now. However, the ongoing model of the SUV lags behind its rivals because of a lack of modern features. In the present scenario, the SUV competes against others like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others.