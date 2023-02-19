Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition Officially Teased Ahead of India Launch; Check Details

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition in India. The compact-size SUV is set to get an update in its looks with the addition of Dark elements surrounded by other changes in its features and looks. This update for the model comes as a part of an update for the Indian automaker's current SUV lineup. In other words, Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Safari will also get the new iteration. The brand recently teased the three models ahead of the launch in the Indian market.

Tata Nexon already has a Dark Edition in India but with the Red Dark Edition, the company is looking forward to launching a sportier version of the car. It is to be noted that Tata Motors showcased Safari and Harrier Red Dark Editions at the Auto Expo 2023 which gives a hint of what changes can be expected in the Nexon.

Talking about the exteriors, the new iteration of the car will have Oberon Black Shade. The red paint will be used as a highlight around the body in places like the front-grille, alloy wheels among other parts. Furthermore, chances are a bit of chrome will be used around the body for highlighting certain parts.

Similar updates will be seen in the interiors of the car with the new colour theme. For a sporty look, the interiors of the car might get red upholstery and unique design elements for grab handles and the dashboard of the car. Furthermore, components like AC vents, control buttons will also be highlighted.

A number of new features were displayed on the Tata Nexon Red Dark edition. Chances are there won't likely be any brand-new equipment list surprises for Dark Red variants. The car will likely be offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front ventilated seats, an air purifier, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, more than 200 voice commands in 6 languages, and a wireless charger.

For safety, it might get ADAS features to include lane departure warning, lane change alert, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, rear collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

These changes will most likely isolate the powertrain of the sub 4-meter SUV. Hence, the Tata Nexon Red Dark edition is expected to have the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol generating with the option of a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. These engines will be mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.