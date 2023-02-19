topStoriesenglish2574961
Honda City Facelift Unveiled Ahead of India Launch Next Month; Check Leaked Photos

Honda City Facelift will be launched in India with an increased price tag, new features, and probably new colour options with multiple updates in design; read on for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The fifth-generation Honda City is all set to get a facelift in the Indian market. Based on the reports the updated sedan is set to launch in India in March. Before the launch, the details of the new sedan have been kept a complete secret by the Japanese automaker. However, that changes now with the images of the updated car leaked online. The new images of the mid-size sedan show the complete exterior and interior details of the car.

Honda City Facelift: Design

Honda City Facelift looks more or less the same compared to the previous version and receives minimal changes. Some of the changes in the design include; a slightly changed bumper design with an inclusion of a slim chrome bar in the grille section. Furthermore, the grille now has a changed pattern which features a honeycomb design for higher variants and vertical slats for comparatively lower ones. It is also expected to get a new blue colour scheme with the facelift.

The rest of the things, for instance, the allows, side profile and multiple other things remain the same. However, like the front-end, the rear-end of the car gets changes like redesigned bumper, and changes in the position of the reflectors among other things.

Honda City Facelift: Features

The Honda City facelift's interior closely resembles the present vehicle. Expectations are that the Japanese automaker will include new features in the car. Amenities such as a wireless charger and ventilated seats can be expected. 

Honda City Facelift: Powertrain

Chances are Honda will discontinue its diesel engines in advance of the impending RDE norms, thus the City facelift will only be offered as a petrol-powered midsize sedan when it goes on sale. The petrol and powerful hybrid powertrains will be modified to be E20 (20 percent ethanol blend) compatible and to meet the RDE standards.

Hence, the 121hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine is anticipated to power the City facelift. It will likely be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Another option is the 1.5-liter Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid engine with 126 horsepower and an e-CVT transmission.

Honda City Facelift: Expected Price

There is no information on the price of the Honda City Facelift but the car is expected to have an increased number on price tag owing to the updates. The company might put the car in the Rs 13-17 lakh range for consumers in India. Upon launch, the car will face competition from models like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the upcoming Hyundai Verna.

