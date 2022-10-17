THIS DC2-modified Kia Carnival MPV is both luxurious and primitive, check PICS

DC2 is a company that does a good job of modifying cars. Multiple examples present the extent of their modification skills. However, they are known to do better in the car's interior. But their perception of modification on the car's exteriors is something different. They modify the car's exterior in a way that shows a mix of modern and 'medieval' design. This is what they did while modifying the Kia Carnival MPV; they changed the car's interiors to make it like a luxurious suite. And the exterior looks like a car that you might have seen in an old movie presented as a futuristic car. The first thing that comes to mind is the DeLorean car used as a time machine in the movie.

Dilip Chhabria shared the images of the modified Kia Carnival on his Facebook page. In this particular case, the modifiers have efficiently used the spacious cabin of the Kia Carnival to give it a luxurious appeal. To do so, they removed the two-row seats of the MPV. Moreover, they have changed the cabin's colours and changed it to a mode premium appeal.

Now adding to the practicality and comfort, the stock seats have been replaced with recliners with armrests. Similarly, the roof liner of the cabin has been changed whilst retaining the second sunroof of the MPV. As part of the highlight, the car gets blue-coloured ambient lighting. Furthermore, a few elements in the car get leather wraps and chrome platings.

Probably imitating the ultra-luxurious cars, the modified Kia Carnival gets a center console and an integrated refrigerator. On the same lines, the car gets a partition between the driver's and passenger's seats with an LED screen.

Now coming to what attracts the most attention; the exteriors of the car. DC has chosen to change the appearance of the Kia Carnival completely. The car's front end gets a 'complete change of identity.' The front end is now full of air vents, and the car's headlamps have been removed. Furthermore, instead of the front bumper now gets three-part projector lamps that seem like a major highlight. Similarly, the rear end gets an LED strip covering the car's back from end to end.