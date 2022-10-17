New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara delivery goes WRONG, accident results in massive damage

Just a few days after a video of the Tata Nexon SUV went viral for crashing during its grand welcome at the owner’s house, another report of an accident of a brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has surfaced online. As seen in a video shared on YouTube, a brand-new out of showroom Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was severely damaged in an accident. The video states that the accident was caused after an auto rickshaw hit the new SUV at a side angle, causing major damage to the rear left door, which can be seen in a crushed state. Since the windows of the SUV are rolled down, the damage to the glass is not known yet.

As seen in the video, the silver painted SUV still has ribbons attached to the door handles, which means either the car was on the way to the home of the owner post delivery from the showroom, or was delivered the same day.

Interestingly, there’s a test drive unit of Hyundai Venue facelift in the video as well, revealing the car was hit in an area close to the vicinity of showroom area. Usually, all showrooms are situated close to each other. However, the city of the incident is not known yet.

While this is the first reported crash of a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as the deliveries of the SUV has just begun, this is not the first time a brand new car has been involved in an accident. Multiple incidents across India have been reported over the years showcasing brand new cars getting damaged during the delivery of the vehicle, sometimes by the showroom staff, while most of the times the new owners are responsible for the incident itself.

In most of the cases, the automatic gearbox has come out as a reason for such accidents. Since India has been a manual-inclined country for many years, people are yet to understand the nuance of driving automatic vehicles. However, with the pricing coming down and options increasing, preference of automatic gearbox has increased substantially.