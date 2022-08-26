In the MPV universe, the Toyota Innova Crysta is a name of strong repute and the Indian audience is ready to put the money on this badge without a second thought. Well, the Toyota Innova Crysta’s bulletproof reliability and comfortable ride have won the heart of Indian MPV buyers. In fact, the MPV’s diesel engine is the top pick of buyers. However, Toyota has stopped accepting orders for the diesel-spec Toyota Innova Crysta. Yes, the test mule of the new Toyota Innova has been spotted in the country and overseas as well, which confirms that Toyota is developing the next-gen model, and it will be unveiled in November this year, followed by its launch early next year.

The new Toyota Innova will sport the ‘Hycross’ suffix while ditching the Crysta suffix. That being said, it is pretty clear that the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will come with a hybrid powertrain. Also, Toyota’s exercise of not accepting further bookings for the diesel-power Toyota Innova Crysta reveals that the MPV is likely to ditch the oil burner from its powertrain option list.

The Innova Crysta’s 2.4L and 2.8L oil burners are one of the most celebrated powertrains across the world, and they have been used in various Toyota models as per market requirements. Pulling the plug on these powerhouses further leads to a conclusion - Toyota is moving the petrol-only way with new hybrid powertrains that are capable of bringing the running cost down to the standards benchmarked by diesel powertrains.

Coming to specifications, the forthcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on the TNGA-C monocoque architecture. Yes, the new-gen Toyota Innova won’t be a ladder-frame MPV. Resultantly, it will be lighter than the outgoing model and will have an FWD configuration to have better interior packaging. In terms of features, expect the Toyota Innova Hycross to come fitted with a 360 camera, larger infotainment screen, modern instrument cluster and more. An electric sunroof is likely to be a part of the package.