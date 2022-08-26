2022 upcoming SUV launches in India: The Indian auto market is buzzing with some new-age, good looking and feature packed SUV launches, that has caught the fancy of the prospective buyers. While a lot of buyers have already opted for newly launched SUVs including 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, Citroen C3 among others, many new cars are waiting to be launched in the market and are already garnering a lot of eyeballs even before the launch. Be it the New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder or the Hyundai Venue N Line, Sports Utility Vehicles are expected to keep the momentum going for the domestic car market. These SUVs are big in size, practical, yet value-for-money as compared to equally sized sedans and hence there's such a demand for this segment. Here's a list of all the upcoming SUVs to launch in India before Diwali 2022.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Grand Vitara in India, resurrecting the popular SUV name. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki renamed the Vitara Brezza as Brezza only and will now utilize the Grand Vitara moniker for its first mid-size SUV based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will also be the first strong hybrid from Maruti Suzuki in India, promising a segment best 28 kmpl mileage. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was recently unveiled in India with much galore and get a host of new-age features, a premium and modern design language, added safety features as well.

The midsize SUV segment is going to see an all-new entrant with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder this year. The SUV was recently unveiled, while the price announcement is expected closer to the festive season. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, and the latter will also have its own version of this SUV called the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by two 1.5-litre petrol engines in India – one in mild-hybrid form and the other in strong-hybrid guise.

Hyundai’s second N Line model in India will be the Venue N Line, slated for a September 6 launch. Like the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line will come powered only by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but the gearbox is limited only to the 7-speed DCT unit. It will be offered in two trim levels – N6 and N8 – and is expected to come with a sportier suspension and exhaust set-up. There will be cosmetic tweaks as well – sportier bumpers, new colours, N Line badges as well as new upholstery, red accents and aluminium pedals on the inside.

Kia India recently announced to cross 5 lakh unit sales milestone in just 3 years and the driving force was its first ever SUV in India - the Kia Seltos. Kia is now ready to launch the Seltos facelift, which was recently spied testing in India for the first time. The Kia Seltos was launched backed in 2019 and is waiting to receive a mid-life update with revised front and rear fascia. Apart from the cosmetic updates, there will be changes to the cabin as well, with new features such as a 360-degree camera and ADAS technology. The Seltos will continue with the same powertrain options as now.

The MG Hector is soon due a mid-life facelift that will bring comprehensive cosmetic updates on the outside. Teaser images have hinted at a completely new front fascia with a larger grille, tweaked headlamps and a new bumper. MG has also teased a new 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system for the updated Hector – the largest screen fitted to any car on sale in India – and it could also come with ADAS features. It is expected to remain mechanically unchanged to the existing Hector, which will also continue to be on sale alongside the new model. The updated Hector will thus be positioned above the existing model.

Tata Motors has also been teasing an update for its SUVs, which we suspect will be for the Harrier and the Safari. Recently, a camouflaged test mule of the Safari was also spied on test. While cosmetic updates on the SUVs are likely to be minimal, bigger updates are expected to the equipment list, like a larger touchscreen infotainment system as well as 360-degree cameras. To keep up with the Hector, Tata could also add a bunch of ADAS features to the SUVs. The long-awaited petrol engine on both SUVs are, however, still some time away.