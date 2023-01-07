Toyota Innova HyCross TRD looks IMPRESSIVE in digital rendering, gets SPICIER exterior: WATCH

The buzz around the Toyota Innova Hycross doesn’t seem to be settling down. The new-gen avatar of the MPV is appealing, aesthetically and in more ways as well. It gets a super-long feature list, two powertrain choices, a comfy interior, and more importantly, high mileage with a strong-hybrid power plant. In fact, we are sure that customers will be seen modifying the Innova HyCross with larger alloy wheels and with full-size reclines as well. Since the deliveries haven’t started yet, no such modification has surfaced on the internet. But we came across a digitally-modified Toyota Innova HyCross with the TRD kit, and it looks splendid.

Modified Toyota Innova HyCross TRD:

The digital modification job is performed by Bimble Designs, and they uploaded the pictures and video on their Instagram account. In the images, the modified Toyota Innova HyCross TRD can be seen with a host of changes. The TRD kit brings along a host of changes. On the nose, the modified Innova HyCross gets a blacked-out theme for the radiator grille, fog lamp housings, and LED headlamps. The DRL design is also more menacing on this modified version.

Over to the sides, changes include new wider fenders, side skirts, and larger alloy wheels shod with low-profile tyres. Also, the window line is thoroughly dechromed, and the car is now slammed and sits closer to the ground. Around the rear fascia, changes include smoked-out tail lamps and a new splitter with sharper exhaust tips. Since this is a digitally-modified example, it is impossible to talk about mechanical changes.

Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Specs and Price

Well, the Innova HyCross is on sale with two powertrain choices - 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid. Talking of the prices, with the NA petrol motor, the Innova HyCross range starts from Rs 18.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The strong hybrid variants, on the other hand, are priced from Rs 24.01 lakh, onwards.