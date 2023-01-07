Indian man delivering milk on Harley Davidson motorcycle with 'Gujjar' number plate goes viral: Watch Video

Milkman delivering milk with multiple cans hanging on the side of a bicycle or a bike is a common sight in India. Usually, the men delivering milk use a 'not so expensive' two-wheeler for this purpose. However, a milkman has gone viral on the internet for changing this pattern. A video circulating on social media shows a milkman delivering milk on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The bike in the video seems to be a Harley Davidson Street 750, which had a last known price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is to be noted that the company stopped selling the motorcycle in the country after it sacked its operations.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user going by the name Amit Bhadana. In the video, the man with the Harley Davidson motorcycle can be seen leaving a house with 2 canisters of milk on his bike hanging on either side. Later on, he can be seen riding the bike on roads as well with the cans. Furthermore, the bike's number plate has been shown in the video with 'Gujjar' written on it instead of the registration number.

On December 18, this video was posted online. Since then, it has received many likes and comments and has been viewed 3 million times. The footage astounded a lot of people and sparked a wave of reactions.

Some of the netizens admired the milkman for his motorcycle and his down-to-earth nature. At the same time, others criticised the man for not wearing a helmet and questioned how he is allowed to ride a bike on the road without a proper number plate with a registration number.

This is not the first time a milkman has gone viral for his unique delivery vehicle. Earlier, a man riding a three-wheeled vehicle to deliver milk went viral on social media. Furthermore, the clip was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra via his official Twitter handle. He also appreciated the man for his vehicle and called it 'the coolest thing' he had seen in a while.