Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will soon be brought before the world's eyes, but before that teasing, the details, bit by bit, is what the Japanese automaker is doing. The new model is expected to bring a good share of the compact SUV for the automaker. Moreover, this new SUV has been developed with the joint efforts of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota and is scheduled to launch in the coming months. Although, before the launch, quite a few details have been revealed by the teasers.

To start with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's design has a lot of similarities with Maruti Suzuki's cars like the automatic gear knob, automatic climate control, chrome door handles, and most importantly the 9-inch infotainment touch screen. Moreover, the infotainment system is loaded with features like Smart Play Pro+. It is also going to have features like Heads-up Display (HUD) and a 360-degree camera. These features can also be seen in the latest launch, Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Along with connected car technologies, the SUV has a remote A/C start functionality. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder's front fascia has thin LED DRLs joined by a wide chrome strip. A piano black background highlights the chrome strip even more. A sizable grille on the lower portion holds the license plate. In addition, a black element surrounds the LED headlights, which are positioned below the LED DRLs.

On the bottom, there is a silver skid plate as well. The SUV has 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the side, and more than 180mm of ground clearance is anticipated. A huge ORVM with a camera is added, and a hybrid badge is added to the front fender.

There are no details on the powertrain of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder but rumors the compact SUV will have a mild-hybrid tech with its petrol engine. It might also get automatic transmission options with paddle-shifters. Which are also the updates in the recently launched Maruti Suzuki cars like Baleno.