Right before the global debut, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been teased by the Japanese brand in a short video clip. The Hyryder is slated to break cover on July 1, while the launch will happen at a later stage. The mid-size SUV was earlier snapped in camo and without camo, giving a sneak peek of what lies ahead in the Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s pipeline. Also, the new teaser video gives a hint of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s design cues and features. In fact, the clip shows a text, “It’s HY time for Hybrid,” which further confirms that Toyota will be offering the option of a strong-hybrid powertrain with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design

Thanks to the teaser video, it is now revealed that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with a vertically-split headlamp architecture on the front. The slim radiator grille will merge neatly with the LED DRLs, while the main headlamp console will sit on the lower portion of the bumper. Tail lamps will don a similar pattern with a slender-looking design. Moreover, a Hybrid badge will sit below the ORVM on the front doors. A floating roof with blacked-out pillars is also visible in the teaser. In terms of dimensions, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be as large as the Hyundai Creta.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features

Toyota will sell the Urban Cruiser with an obnoxiously-long feature list to have a strong edge over the competition. While a large touchscreen and an advanced instrument console are expected on the inside, the teaser video confirms the presence of a 360-degree parking camera. Also, expect the Hyryder to come with a large sunroof, power-adjustable seats and more.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Powertrain

Under the hood, a 1.5L motor is expected to be seen. It will be offered in both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid configurations. While the former will help the Toyota cater to the masses, the latter will help the brand by placing the Urban Cruiser Hyryder as the only hybrid vehicle in this space.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Launch and price

With the unveiling confirmed for July 1, the launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to happen soon. Talking of price, it is likely to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. Toyota will manufacture the Urban Cruiser Hyryder at its Bidadi-based manufacturing facility in Karnataka. Also, the company will produce it for Maruti Suzuki as well.