TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.72 Lakh; Now Better Than RE Hunter 350?

After successfully carving a new segment in the two-wheeler industry with the TVS Ronin – the first ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle, TVS Motor Company has launched a special edition variant of the motorcycle this festive season. In line with its ethos of celebrating and encouraging riders to make their own move without following a script, the all-new TVS Ronin Special Edition motorcycle comes equipped with a host of stunning new upgrades to amplify their #Unscripted experiences. The new TVS Ronin TD will be available in the colour - Nimbus Grey, at an exciting price point of Rs 1.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “As a passionate motorcyclist, there's no telling where your ride will take you or what unexpected experiences you'll encounter along the way – that’s where the TVS Ronin comes in with its modern-retro build and loaded features. TVS Ronin was launched last year as the first premium lifestyle segment motorcycle from the house of TVS Motor. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro motorcycle is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With this new edition, we are confident to take that journey forward and charter exciting journeys.”

This Special Edition of the motorcycle comes with a new graphic as compared with the current TD range. It offers a triple tone with grey as primary tone and white as secondary with a red stripe being the third tone (both on tank and side panel). The motorcycle will also come with subtle details embodying the ‘R’ logo pattern. The wheel rim comes with the TVS Ronin branding while the lower portion of the vehicle is all black, with the black theme also added to the headlamp bezel. Additionally, the Special Edition will come with pre-fitted accessories including the USB Charger, Visor and a uniquely designed EFI Cover.