Untrained woman takes control of picnic bus after driver suffers a seizure

A woman named Yogita Satav drove a bus to save the life of the driver of the bus when he had a seizure. The incident took place in Wagholi, Maharashtra, when a bus driver got a seizure while driving a group of women for a picnic to Morachi Chincholi. The 40-year old driver got the seizure while returning from the picnic spot.

Events took an unexpected turn when Asha Waghmare, one of the ladies, noticed the driver showing signs of seizure. She immediately asked the driver to stop the bus. After stopping the bus, the man had another attack which froze the ladies.

Noticing the driver's worsening condition, Yogita Satav took control of the steering and the situation and started driving the bus. She started driving the bus to get the man medical attention. That's when the events took a turn for the worse, and the driver started getting another seizure.

The women took a sigh of relief when they reached the Ganegaon Khalsa, where the driver was provided with the first aid treatment and got relieved. After the treatment was done, another bus driver came on the spot to take control of the steering and dropped the women to their destination.

The story got people's attention as it is not easy to drive or manoeuvre a heavy vehicle like a bus. As per the laws of India, a bus or truck driver need to have a Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) license, which is issued only after having a standard charge for six months.

