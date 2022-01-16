Isuzu D-Max V-Cross price hiked by upto Rs 2 lakh; check new price list

As of now, Indian buyers have only one lifestyle pickup truck choice - the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, and Isuzu Motors has become the newest automaker to raise prices for its automobiles here.

There are only two vehicles available from this Japanese manufacturer in India, the Isuzu MU-X and the Isuzu D-Max. Isuzu V-Cross is simply a variant in the D-Max line-up.

As part of the Isuzu D-Max range, four variants are available, namely the Hi-Lander, the V-Cross Z 4x2 AT, the V-Cross Z 4x4 MT, and the V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT. There has been a price increase of Rs 2 lakh on the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander, which was introduced as an affordable alternative to the V-Cross. Now, the D-Max Hi-Lander retails for Rs 19.02 lakh(ex-showroom).

Isuzu Motors has raised the price of the V-Cross Z 4x2 AT by the most: this vehicle will now cost buyers an extra Rs 2.9 lakh. Finally, prices for the V-Cross Z 4x4 MT and V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT have been increased by Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.1 lakh respectively.

It is estimated that the Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max rival will start from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

