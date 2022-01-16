हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Isuzu

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross price hiked by upto Rs 2 lakh; check new price list

Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander, introduced as an affordable alternative to the V-Cross, sees a huge price hike of Rs 2 lakh.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross price hiked by upto Rs 2 lakh; check new price list

As of now, Indian buyers have only one lifestyle pickup truck choice - the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, and Isuzu Motors has become the newest automaker to raise prices for its automobiles here. 

There are only two vehicles available from this Japanese manufacturer in India, the Isuzu MU-X and the Isuzu D-Max. Isuzu V-Cross is simply a variant in the D-Max line-up.

As part of the Isuzu D-Max range, four variants are available, namely the Hi-Lander, the V-Cross Z 4x2 AT, the V-Cross Z 4x4 MT, and the V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT. There has been a price increase of Rs 2 lakh on the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander, which was introduced as an affordable alternative to the V-Cross. Now, the D-Max Hi-Lander retails for Rs 19.02 lakh(ex-showroom).

Read also: Old Royal Enfield Bullet modified into a Bobber is hard to recognize, check pics

Isuzu Motors has raised the price of the V-Cross Z 4x2 AT by the most: this vehicle will now cost buyers an extra Rs 2.9 lakh. Finally, prices for the V-Cross Z 4x4 MT and V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT have been increased by Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.1 lakh respectively.

It is estimated that the Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max rival will start from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IsuzuIsuzu D-MaxIsuzu price hikeIsuzu Cars
Next
Story

Watch: Massive Emirates A380 plane fly near air hostess standing on top of Burj Khalifa

Must Watch

PT6M6S

UP Election 2022: Difference between BJP and SP should be there: Anurag Thakur