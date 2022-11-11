WATCH: Woman in Noida performs dangerous stunt on Mahindra Scorpio SUV, Police takes strict action
The viral video of a woman performing the stunt on Mahindra Scorpio is reported to be from Noida Sector 24; However, the exact time and day of the incident are not known yet.
- The exact time and location of the incident are not known yet
- Performing stunts on public roads is illegal in India
- Charges against the woman are not known
Social Media has become a platform for people to show off their illegal activities, ignoring law enforcement. Specifically, motorists who perform dangerous and sometimes even life-threatening stunts. However, the police department is now catching up with these trends and is now taking action against such miscreants. In a recent incident, UP Police has taken strict action against a woman performing stunts on her Mahindra Scorpio SUV. The video of the dangerous act was uploaded on social media, following which the police department took action.
The video uploaded on Twitter shows a girl sitting on the bonnet of a moving Mahindra Scorpio. At the moment, the car was rolling slowly on a public road. Police arrested the woman after the video went viral online, and based on Cartoq's report, the Mahindra Scorpio was also seized. The incident reportedly took place in Sector 24, Noida. However, the exact date and timings of the incident are not known yet. Additionally, the charges on the accused have not been revealed.
Performing stunts on public roads is illegal in India. The incident comes as the government is working on increasing road safety and ensuring the application of road safety measures. Moreover, Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari recently stated that reckless driving and no fear of the law are some of the major factors that have led to an increase in accidents in India.
नोएडा में स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट पर बैठ कर स्टंट दिखा रही युवती का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। वायरल वीडियो पर पुलिस ने एक्शन लेते हुए कार को जब्त कर लिया है।#Noida #Scorpio #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/foeWjfhiMo — Akash Savita (@AkashSa57363793) November 9, 2022
The Minister further added that the government aims to reduce accidents by 50 percent. "People should obey the rules; one important problem is that there's no fear of the law among some people. We aim to reduce 50% of accidents," Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a statement. The minister also mentioned that most accidents happen with people aged between 18-34.
