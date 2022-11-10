Actor John Abraham spends day on racetrack riding Honda CBR 1000RR-R; Check pics

John Abraham is a well-known motorcycle enthusiast and has an avid collection of premium motorcycles in his garage. The actor has showcased his collection multiple times showing a powerful sports bike. The collection shows the types of bikes the actor prefers the most. Acting on the interest, the Bollywood actor recently had a private track day organized by his wife, Priya Abraham, in Dubai. The motorcycle enthusiast shared the news via his Instagram, showing pictures of him riding on the track and doing knee-downs with his bike.

The pictures show John Abraham riding a Honda CBR1000RR-R. The actor is known to own one of these bikes. However, it is not confirmed if the actor owns the bike in the pictures. Moreover, the bike seems to be the track-only version because of missing headlamps and other things.

The post was shared with the caption saying, "Had a great day on the track. Braked late at the apex , knee down … was beautiful. Thank you @iusman93 and @furiosaracing . Thank you @priyarunchal for organising my track day."

John Abraham's Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade receives the identical engine and chassis components as the RC213V-S, the RC213V MotoGP bike's street-legal counterpart. A 1,000cc four-cylinder, 16-valve engine with a maximum output of 217 PS at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm powers the vehicle. A 6-speed transmission is included. The motorcycle was introduced by Honda for a bargain price of Rs 33 lakh. After fierce competition, they reduced the pricing by Rs 10 lakh.

John Abraham's bikes

Besides the aforementioned bike, John Abraham also owns multiple superbikes like Yamaha YZF-R1, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha V-Max, Ducati Panigale, MV Agusta F3 800, BMW S1000RR, Ducati Diavel, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Suzuki Hayabusa, and the list goes on. However, the collection is not limited to superbikes he has some other set of wheels like the Yamaha FZ V2, KYM 390 Duke, Yamaha RD350, and others.

The enthusiasm of the actor for bikes is not limited to owning or riding bikes. John Abraham has also been the brand ambassador of the Japanese manufacturer Yamaha in India. Furthermore, the actor played a key character in India's first superbike movie, Dhoom, released in 2004 in India.