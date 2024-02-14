With 5000 Weddings And Farmers’ Protest, Delhi Traffic Police Releases Advisory: Details

Those planning to travel around Delhi-NCR today can get stuck in a huge traffic jam as Delhi is gearing up to celebrate Basant Panchami with around five thousand weddings along with the Farmers’ Protest. The National Capital is facing the looming threat of severe traffic congestion due to stringent measures enforced by the Delhi Police amidst the ongoing farmers' march. Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory and measures for the daily commuters.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

In light of these challenges, the traffic police strongly advise the public to opt for public transportation to mitigate potential traffic jams. The metro system is particularly recommended as a reliable alternative.

In a recent post on X platform( formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic diversions have been implemented at Mukarba Chowk, with vehicles intending to go to Haryana redirected towards Loni Border or Madhuban Chowk onwards to Ring Road.

Singhu Border is not accessible.

Traffic Diversion done at Mukarba Chowk.

At Mukarba Chowk, vehicles intending to go to Haryana can divert towards Loni Border or towards Madhuban Chowk onwards to Ring Road. February 13, 2024

For those traveling by private vehicles, specific routes have been suggested to bypass the affected areas. Commercial vehicles bound for Rohtak and Bahadurgarh are advised to utilize alternative routes via Rohtak Road, Najafgarh-Nangloi Road, and Najafgarh-Jharauda Border. Similarly, private vehicles can follow routes such as Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Chowk, and Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Chowk to reach Bahadurgarh from DSIDC.

Border Closures Amidst Farmers' Protest

The movement of vehicles has been halted at key entry points, with Tikri Border, Dhansa Border, and Singhu Border shut down by the traffic police. Strict checking protocols have been implemented at Ghazipur and Chilla borders, causing potential difficulties for commuters from Noida and Ghaziabad, as well as those traveling to these areas from Delhi. There's also a possibility of further closures at Ghazipur and Chilla borders, adding to the pressure on DND and the Delhi-Gurugram border.



Despite efforts by the traffic police to manage congestion, attendees of weddings scheduled for today may still encounter traffic jams at various locations.