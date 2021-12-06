Audi India launches A4 Premium priced at Rs 39.99 lakh, total three variants on offer now

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a new variant of the Audi A4 – the Audi A4 Premium. The Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing line up – including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants and is priced at Rs 39,99,000 (ex-showroom). The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, gets a new design and a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque.

Here's the variant-wise pricing of the Audi A4 in India (all prices, ex-showroom)

Audi A4 Premium - Rs 39,99,000

Audi A4 Premium Plus - Rs 43,69,000

Audi A4 Technology - Rs 47,61,000

The Audi A4 Premium gets LED headlights with signature Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Combination Lights, and five exterior colours and two interior colours.

Inside, the Audi A4 Premium is being offered with a sunroof, Audi sound system, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone Box light with Wireless Charging, Parking Aid Plus & Rear view camera, single zone Automatic Air Conditioning, 25.65 cm Central MMI Touch Screen, single colour Ambient Lighting, 4-way lumbar support for the front seats and cruise control among others.

Commenting on the introduction, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response – this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant – the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family.”

