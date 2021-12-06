Honda H’ness Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 2.03 lakh, CB300R BSVI unveiled

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled its neo sports café inspired CB300R BSVI and has also launched H’ness Anniversary Edition celebrating one-year completion of H’ness CB350. The Honda H’ness Anniversary Edition will be available in two colour options - Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic. It is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

The Honda H’ness Anniversary Edition gets golden themed emblems incorporated on the tank and side panel. The Anniversary Edition logo sits atop the tank in a pin-striped fashion, while the Brown-coloured dual seat has been added for both rider and pillion. The bike also gets chrome side-stand, body coloured front and rear mudguards among other updates.

Honda also unveiled the CB300R BSVI powered by a 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology, Assist and Slipper clutch, which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts.

The 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes and 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual channel ABS which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for uniform front to rear ABS braking, optimum body weight distribution and minimal rear lift due to sudden braking.

In terms of equipment, the instrument panel displays advanced informatics along with new additional features - gear position and side stand indicator with engine inhibitor. The fully digitalized liquid crystal meter has been designed for a clear view despite the amount of light. The new CB300R BSVI will be offered in two premium colors - Matte Steel Black & Pearl Spartan Red.

Showcasing the new motorcycles, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda’s Neo Sports Café family represents a radical style of motorcycling which transforms mere travel into playful city riding. In its new-age BSVI avatar, CB300R carries forward the fun quotient in its signature style and beauty. Also, celebrating the love & trust of customers since its launch in the Indian market, the anniversary edition of H’ness CB350 will showcase the pride of its rider’s community.”

