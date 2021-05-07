Good news! THIS auto company announces Rs 40 crore Covid-19 package

Joining the fight against Covid-19, TVS Motor Company has announced that the company has set up a Rs 40 crore package to fuel the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

In its official statement, the two-wheeler manufacturer said that it will undertake this initiative along with the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd called Srinivasan Services Trust.

The company is looking to provide lifesaving supplies like oxygen concentrators, PPE Kits, medicines and medical equipment across the country. TVS will also be delivering around 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, TVS said that it’ll distribute over a million face masks, thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitisers and essential medicines to 500+ government health centres and hospitals. TVS Motor will also facilitate all possible assistance to Covid-19 care centres in rural areas across the country.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said, "We are experiencing an unprecedented crisis due to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in our country. This situation demands that we unify our efforts towards mitigating the severe impact of the pandemic. We are working with the Government to provide assistance to various health centres in rural India and create easy medical accessibility at the grassroots. We are focused on doing whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve, as we have done in our 100-year history."

Prior to TVS, several other auto manufacturers in the country have stepped up against Covi-19, including carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda and MG Motor India.