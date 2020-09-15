Hyundai takes the wraps off 2021 Tucson compact SUV –Full details here

New Delhi: South Korean Auto major Hyundai Motor Company has launched the all-new Hyundai Tucson in the country.

The fourth-generation compact SUV will go on sale in Korea in September as a 2021 model. It will go on sale in the US and other global markets as a 2022 model starting from the first half of 2021, the company said.

Exterior and Interior details

2021 Tucson comes with innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) assimilated within the parametric grille and is only revealed when illuminated.

The Tucson gasoline models comes in seven exterior colors: White Cream, Phantom Black, Shimmering Silver, Nocturne Gray, Amazon Gray, Flame Red, and Intense Blue. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models offer the following four colors: White Cream, Phantom Black, Shimmering Silver, and Intense Blue.

The broad ridge of the dashboard blends consistently with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the center fascia to the rear doors harmonize neatly layered premium surface materials in complementary neutral tones. Ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness, the carmaker said.

The interior offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster.

Tucson’s second-row seats will feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo. Its cargo volume will provide an exceptional 38.7 cubic feet of usable space.

Engine details

Tucson offers both Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline powertrain and powerful 1.6-liter, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The 2.5-liter engine has an estimated output of 190 PS and an estimated torque rating of 182 lb.-ft. This engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.

The 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain produces an estimated 180 PS, with a combined powertrain output of 230 PS. It also produces 195 lb.-ft. of torque from the gasoline engine and 258 lb.-ft. of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain uses Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that manages valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions.

Safety

The Hyundai SmartSense safety feature suite includes: Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

The all-new Tucson is available with advanced technology features including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Advanced Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go and Safe Exit Warning (SEW).

Digital Experiences

Hyundai’s Digital Key makes customer’s smartphone into a smart key. It uses Near Field Communication (NFC) to detect authorized users.

Tucson offers an 8-inch color touchscreen coupled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Customers can connect two phones simultaneously. Bluetooth allows driver and passenger to alternate between their playlists without disconnecting and reconnecting their respective phones.