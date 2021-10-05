Mahindra Thar receives 75,000 bookings in India since launch

The Mahindra Thar was formally unveiled in its newest form factor a year ago, and it has gotten 75,000 bookings in that time. The Mahindra Thar underwent numerous important changes, including a petrol engine, automatic transmission, fresh exterior appearance, and a more connected and premium cabin.

It's no surprise, then, that millennials account for 40% of all Mahindra Thar reservations.

Surprisingly, automatic gearbox variations have accounted for 50% of all bookings, while the petrol model has accounted for a considerable 25% of all bookings. All of these elements have contributed to the second-generation Thar becoming the most popular 4WD in the country.

On October 2, 2020, the latest Mahindra Thar was unveiled to tremendous enthusiasm. The Thar AX model has priced at Rs 9.8 lakh at introduction, while the Thar LX was priced at Rs 12.49 lakh. The first unit of Thar, interestingly, was auctioned for Rs 1.10 crore, with the revenues going to charity. Also Read: Tata Punch SUV officially unveiled, bookings open at Rs 21,000: Check features, variants and more

The Thar has received an extraordinary reaction, prompting Mahindra to raise production capacity, despite the fact that some of the most popular models have long waiting lists.

BS 6-compliant engine options are available for the Thar 2020. This includes both the new 2.0-litre mStallion150 petrol engine and the dependable 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former has a power output of 150 bhp and a torque output of 300 Nm. The diesel engine produces 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.

Apart from the six-speed manual transmission, Mahindra also included a six-speed automatic transmission on the new Thar.

The 2020 Thar is available with a soft-top, hard-top, or convertible roof. It comes with a five-seat arrangement with forward-facing seats as standard and parallel bench seats as an option. The feature lists, on the other hand, have been significantly updated. Thar has benefited from features such as a rain-resistant infotainment screen, roof-mounted speakers, a 3.5-inch digital driver display, rear AC vents, and others.

Thar is available in six different colour combinations. Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, and Aqua Marine are the colours.

