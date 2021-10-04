Tata Punch SUV officially unveiled, bookings open at Rs 21,000: Check features, variants and more

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the Punch, a small SUV, on October 4. The Tata Punch SUV is now available for booking for a token amount of Rs 21,000 and can be done both in person and online.

According to the Mumbai-based firm, the Punch will create "white space" in the passenger car market, implying that the SUV will have no immediate competition. In India, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100 NXT are both entry-level SUVs.

While the Punch would be priced lower than the Tata Nexon (Rs 7.28 lakh), prices and other details such as specifications will be revealed on the day of the vehicle's launch. Also Read: Tata PUNCH SUV to be showcased today: Live streaming, booking, price and other details here

“It is a white space product and will overlap other segments. The catchment area for the Punch will be very large,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors in a media interaction.

The Punch will compete with the likes of Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnate, both of which are priced at Rs 5.6 lakh for the base model. Tata Motors’ Punch comes in seven different colours.

The Punch will be offered in four different variants with manual and automatic-manual transmissions. The four variants of the Tata Punch are called - Creative, Adventure, Pure and Adventure. For the time being, the Punch, like most other vehicles priced below Rs 6.5 lakh, will only be available with a petrol engine.

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine start-stop, Eco and City drive modes, 90-degree opening doors, rear flat floor, steering-mounted controls, 7-inch infotainment system, rear camera, voice commands, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-folding ORVMs, and temperature control are all included in the features list. Also Read: Tata Punch bookings to start from October 4: Check features, price and more

The SUV will be available in seven colours and will be powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Nexon. Based on customer input, the company will consider introducing a turbocharged version and a fully electric version in the future. The Punch claims to be able to sprint from 0-60 kmph in 6.5 seconds.

The Punch has also been tested for over 2 million kilometres on 150 prototypes, according to Tata Motors. The vehicle will be built in Pune.

