Mahindra Thar SUV gets more than 55,000 bookings, waiting period is 10 months

The latest edition of Mahindra Thar SUV has got a commendable response when it comes to bookings as it has crossed 55,000 bookings. To be specific, the SUV is clocking almost 5,000 bookings every month and is expected to increase in the coming months.

In the month of April, Mahindra Thar received 50,000 bookings and the company has revealed that every one out of two Thar SUVs sold seems to be the automatic ones. In totality, the automatic version of Thar SUVs contributes to about 47 percent of the overall bookings.

Launched in October last year, the new Thar SUV’s price starts from Rs 12.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Due to the surge in demand for this SUV, Mahindra has found itself struggling to cope with it as the waiting period has gone up to almost 10 months now.

In terms of features, Mahindra Thar comes equipped with two engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre turbo diesel. While the former generates power of 150 PS, the diesel engine generates 130 PS.

Besides that, the car also comes with LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a hard rooftop, automatic climate control, forward-facing rear seats with ISOFIX mounts, and touchscreen displays with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The company also plans to come with a new five-door version of the Thar model which will be announced in 2023.

Live TV

#mute