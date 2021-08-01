Mahindra XUV700 revealed! Check dashing interiors, high-tech features in teaser video

New Delhi: Mahindra, on Sunday (July 1), partially revealed the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. In a teaser video, the Indian automaker has also showcased some of the features of the yet-to-be-launched SUV. Taking hints from the teaser, it’s innocuous to say that the Mahindra XUV700 will sport a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a TFT digital display for the driver. Looking closely, you can also see a huge gap between the two digital displays that goes really well with the dashboard.

One of the exciting features revealed by Mahindra in the teaser video is the driving modes named Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom. As of now, the company hasn’t cleared how these drive models will actually work. However, it’s likely that the drive modes will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine variants.

Another feature that makes the upcoming XUV700 an exciting prospect is the new UI called Adrenox. According to the teaser video, Adrenox is the new AI-based voice command that will help drivers and passengers control the SUV with ease. The car is also likely to support Alexa voice control.

The teaser video has been launched by the carmaker just a day after the car’s exterior was leaked in a camouflaged cover. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV 700 will sport the new Sony 3D sound system to improve the in-car entertainment for you. Also Read: WhatsApp unveils Billie Eilish animated sticker pack; Check how to download it

The teaser also highlights that the SUV will sport a dual-tone interior colour theme. The seats will come with adjustable headrests. Also Read: GST revenue jumps 33% year-on-year to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July

