WhatsApp unveils Billie Eilish animated sticker pack; Check how to download it

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has always launched animated stickers on its platform on every special occasion. The recent one is that it has collaborated with US singing sensation Billie Eilish for a new animated sticker pack.

This collaboration between WhatsApp and Billie Eilish comes at a time when the American singer’s newest studio album ‘Happier Than Ever’ and its music video of the title track is gathering rave reviews on the internet. “Feeling “Happier Than Ever”? Share how you feel with album-inspired @billieeilish stickers, now on WhatsApp,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Twitter.

The post further contains small video snippets from Billie Eilish’s titular track ‘Happier than Ever’, which is also the name of the animated sticker pack. The company has used snippets from this 15-seconds-long video in the sticker pack.

However, there is a catch. WhatsApp’s newly introduced Happier Than Ever animated sticker pack is not downloaded like regular sticker packs. Instead, you will have to download the sticker through a special link. This newly introduced sticker pack will take just 1.2MB space on your smartphone.

Here’s how to download the WhatsApp-Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever animated sticker pack:

Step 1: Visit this link: https://wa.me/stickerpack/HappierThanEver.

Step 2: Tap on Go to the Open App option.

Step 3: Tap on the download button.

After you have downloaded the sticker pack, it will appear alongside all your other sticker packs and animated sticker packs within WhatsApp.