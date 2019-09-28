Maruti Suzuki reduces Baleno RS prices by Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: Along with reducing Rs 5,000 in prices of its bestselling cars, automobile major Maruti Suzuki has reduced the ex-showroom price of its Baleno RS by Rs 100,000.

"This is to inform that Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a price reduction of select models by Rs 5,000 on September 25, 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"Along with the above reduction, the company has also reduced the ex-showroom price of its model ie Baleno RS by Rs 100,000."

The Baleno RS is now priced at Rs 7.88 lakh after the discount.

On Wednesday, following the announcement of reduction in corporate taxes by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maruti Suzuki had announced an immediate Rs 5,000 cut in prices of its bestselling cars.

These popular models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

With the market leader cutting car prices, other manufacturers are expected to follow suit.

There had been scepticism in the auto industry whether a cut in corporate taxes will lead benefit consumers. The government has yet not lowered GST rates for automobiles despite persistent demands by the auto industry.

The company had said it is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition especially for the entry-level customers.