MG Gloster, India’s first autonomous Level 1 premium SUV launched

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Thursday introduced India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV –Gloster. This is MG's third product in India after the Hector, ZS EV.

The pre-booking of MG Gloster is now live on the MG Motor India website as well as its showrooms across India. Customers can book Gloster SUV for a booking price of Rs 1 lakh.

The MG Gloster. Gloster comes with first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Automatic Parking Assist. Other features include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

Live TV

The Auto Park feature locates a spot for parallel parking and then automatically steers the vehicle into the selected slot without any input from the driver.

Gloster comes with 7 different drive modes, namely Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Normal and Rock.

The car’s interior boasts of a 12.3 inch’ HD touchscreen along with captain seats, 64 color ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof.

MG Gloster is expected to be launched with a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine which is expected to produce around 215 BHP and 480 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come with an automatic transmission only. Gloster includes multiple driving modes and features Intelligent All Terrain System which provides enhanced control during vehicle off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case and electronic shift-on-the-fly technology.

“We are beginning a new chapter in India’s auto sector today with the launch of its First Autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. There are multiple scenarios where in Gloster can sense and make decisions to improve your overall driving experience with ADAS technology. In other words, Gloster is not just another car – it is a high-tech assistant. With best-in-class features, a towering road presence, powerful capability, and luxurious interiors, the all-new MG Gloster is designed to set new benchmarks,” Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said.