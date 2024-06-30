Air India Carries Out First Successful Night Landing At Port Blair Airport

An Air India flight successfully executed the first night landing at Port Blair Airport. The Air India Airbus A321, carrying 68 passengers, landed at INS Utkrosh on Friday evening. Notably, it was a significant achievement for the region.

The successful landing was the result of coordinated efforts by the Indian Navy, the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The flight departed from Kolkata at approximately 5:40 pm and landed in Port Blair at 7:34 pm, before proceeding to the Veer Savarkar International Terminal to disembark passengers.

Enhancing Air Connectivity

This milestone marks a major advancement in air connectivity for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, promising significant benefits for local residents and boosting tourism. A senior official from the Andaman and Nicobar Command highlighted the importance of these developments for improving regional connectivity and strengthening the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme.

Over the past few years, the AAI has upgraded the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT-I at Veer Savarkar International Airport, anticipating an increase in tourist inflow. INS Utkrosh, which shares premises with Veer Savarkar International Airport, is now fully equipped for both day and night operations.