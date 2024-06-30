Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761930
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA FLIGHT

Air India Carries Out First Successful Night Landing At Port Blair Airport

The Air India Airbus A321, carrying 68 passengers, landed at INS Utkrosh on Friday evening. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air India Carries Out First Successful Night Landing At Port Blair Airport Representative image

An Air India flight successfully executed the first night landing at Port Blair Airport. The Air India Airbus A321, carrying 68 passengers, landed at INS Utkrosh on Friday evening. Notably, it was a significant achievement for the region. 
The successful landing was the result of coordinated efforts by the Indian Navy, the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The flight departed from Kolkata at approximately 5:40 pm and landed in Port Blair at 7:34 pm, before proceeding to the Veer Savarkar International Terminal to disembark passengers.
 Enhancing Air Connectivity
This milestone marks a major advancement in air connectivity for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, promising significant benefits for local residents and boosting tourism. A senior official from the Andaman and Nicobar Command highlighted the importance of these developments for improving regional connectivity and strengthening the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme.
Over the past few years, the AAI has upgraded the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT-I at Veer Savarkar International Airport, anticipating an increase in tourist inflow. INS Utkrosh, which shares premises with Veer Savarkar International Airport, is now fully equipped for both day and night operations.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!