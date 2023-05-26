Air India Delhi-Sydney Flight Turbulence: Airline Derosters Two Pilots Pending Probe

Air India has derostered two pilots who operated the Delhi-Sydney flight that had encountered severe turbulence, leaving at least seven passengers with a minor sprain earlier this month. They have been taken off flying duty till the completion of the internal investigations. The B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302, which had taken off from the national capital on May 16, encountered severe turbulence mid-air. There were around 224 passengers onboard the plane.

"Pilots operating AI 302 from Delhi to Sydney of 16th May 2023 have been taken off from flying duties until internal investigations are complete. "As per findings of the preliminary inquiry, all the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) laid down for such events were adhered to in this case," Air India said on Thursday in response to a query from PTI.

The plane landed safely in Sydney on May 17. Earlier in the day, sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulator had recommended grounding of the pilots who operated the Delhi-Sydney flight for corrective training.

The sources also said the flight crew did not apply certain limitations during the flight. On May 17, a senior DGCA official said that no hospitalisation of passengers was required due to the turbulence.

"During flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official had said.