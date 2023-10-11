trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673766
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Air India Offers One Time Waiver On Tel Aviv Flights Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the wake of the violence that erupted on October 7, Air India has suspended its operations to and from Delhi-Tel Aviv till October 14 and is now offering a one time waiver on flights.

Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:48 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air India Offers One Time Waiver On Tel Aviv Flights Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Air India has offered a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

“Air India is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023,” the airline said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Also read: Air Canada Pilot Grounded For Wearing Pro-Palestinian Colours In Uniform

In the wake of the violence that erupted on October 7, Air India has suspended its operations to and from Delhi-Tel Aviv till October 14.

On Sunday, the airline conducted a successful evacuation operation for its crew members and two airport managers from Tel Aviv. According to sources, among the evacuees were 10 crew members, comprising pilots and cabin crew, who were stationed in Israel for the purpose of operating the return flight.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!