AirAsia India to start 21 weekly flight services to Delhi-Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru-Jaipur from THIS day

To expand its air routes across the country, AirAsia India will start 21 domestic weekly direct flights connecting Delhi-Bhubaneshwar, and Bengaluru-Jaipur from October 30 as a part of its winter schedule. The launch of these routes is in line with AirAsia India’s aim to enhance connectivity and consistently provide secure and streamlined operations for guests. The airline recently expanded its presence to Lucknow and is now operating 112 weekly direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. AirAsia India connects its hub Bengaluru with direct flights to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Jaipur.

With direct flights connecting its other hub Delhi with Lucknow, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, the airline continues to grow.

Also read: Delhi Airport to replace all petrol and diesel powered vehicles, will deploy 57 electric vehicles

About the commencement of operations, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India, said: "The launch of these new routes bolsters our network, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board with our warm hospitality. We are growing our footprint in Jaipur and have direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune."

"The commencement of these routes will also enable us to connect Jaipur with Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Goa, and Kochi with one-stop itineraries. Similarly, amping up our presence in Bhubaneswar, we have direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and Delhi; and connecting flights to Lucknow and Guwahati. In line with the onset of the festive season, we have also made new additions to our in-flight dining brand `Gourmair,` leaving our guests spoilt for choice," he further said.

The new air routes are now open for bookings and interested passengers can avail air tickets on the airline`s website, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

(With inputs from IANS)