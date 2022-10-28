Delhi Airport to replace all petrol and diesel powered vehicles, will deploy 57 electric vehicles

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has initiated the adoption of electric vehicles and aims to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles in a phased manner. Hence, taking a step further in achieving its goal, the DIAL has deployed 57 electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions in the airport ecosystem and more such vehicles will be operated soon. The airport operator launched the green transportation programme in June this year through which it aims at a swift transition to green mobility. The airport aims to become a net zero carbon emission airport by 2030. Out of the 57 electric vehicles, 21 are being deployed on the airside.

"In the first phase, DIAL has placed the order for 64 electric vehicles for its airside and landside operations. Of these, DIAL has received 57 electric vehicles and deployed them on the airside and landside. Seven more electric vehicles would be deployed soon," it said. DIAL also said it is working closely with the airport stakeholders for the adoption of electric vehicles at the airport.

Also read: Delhi International Airport is world’s 10th busiest airport, Check top 10 LIST here

"We have also set up EV charging stations and plan to add more such stations in a phased manner to support the growing need," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said. Delhi airport is the country's largest airport and is operated by DIAL, a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium.

Further, Delhi IGI airport has emerged as the world's 10th busiest airport. The Delhi international airport has improved its ranking from 14th place in 2019 to 10th place in 2022. The rankings by aviation analytics firm OAG are based on scheduled airline capacity in the current month and compared to the equivalent month in 2019, pre-pandemic.

The Indian aviation sector is recovering after being significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that also saw scheduled international flight services remaining suspended for more than two years starting from March 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)