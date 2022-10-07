Akasa Air begins its flight operations from Delhi, takes maiden flight to Bengaluru

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, has begun its flight operations from Delhi. The maiden flight of the new airline took off from Delhi at 11.40 am and reached Bengaluru at 2.25 pm. The airline shared the news via its official Twitter handle. It is to be noted that Akasa Air started its flight operations two months ago and has been working since to expand its domestic flight network. It is to be noted Akasa Air already operates 30 daily flights and with the addition of Delhi now the airline covers multiple major metro cities of India.

Sharing the glimpses of celebration of starting the Delhi flight services, Akasa Air tweeted, "Delighted to take off from DELwallo ki Dilli for the first time today! Enjoy a glimpse of our celebration @DelhiAirport. We are progressively expanding our network and connecting more cities."

At the moment, Akasa Air operates about 30 flights each day with a fleet of 6 aircraft. However, the firm has bought 72 Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft and will get 18 brand-new aircraft by the end of March 2019.

The brand-new airline in India started operating on August 7 and intends to launch international service by the end of the year. The business recently reached its 60-day operating milestone.

Earlier, The CEO of Akasa Air expressed gratitude for the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) on Thursday and noted the importance of the aviation industry's continued recognition by the government.

"We just hope that the government's support extends to startup airlines as well. Startup airlines are operating in the same difficult environment... We will be more than happy to get any kind of government support... I don't know what is on the table. So I can't elaborate," he said. About airfares, Dube said the airline looks at the affordability of airfares in a much longer time horizon, and "our view is that we will have a high degree of focus on infrastructure." At present, the airline has a total staff of around 800, and about 175 people are joining every month.