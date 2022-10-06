NewsAviation
TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Singapore flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata after passenger falls ill

An elderly passenger fell seriously ill mid-air and seeing his condition, the pilot of the Turkish Airlines flight TK-054 decided to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport.

Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 11:42 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Singapore flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata after passenger falls ill

A Turkish Airlines plane flying from Istanbul to Singapore made an emergency landing in the Kolkata airport on Thursday after a 69-year-old passenger fell seriously ill mid-air, an official said here.

The elderly passenger suffered from bouts of convulsions and was bleeding from the nose and mouth, the official said.

Seeing his condition, the pilot of the Turkish Airlines flight TK-054 decided to make an emergency landing at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

After getting approval from Air Traffic Control, the flight landed at 11.45 AM.

The sick passenger was initially treated at the airport and he was taken to a hospital later, the official said.

The plane with all other passengers resumed its journey at 2.52 pm, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'