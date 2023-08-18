Bomb Threat On Pune-Bound Vistara Flight At Delhi Airport, Nothing Suspicious Found

A bomb threat has been received on the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight ready for takeoff from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the capital city. The call was received at a GMR Group-run call centre, creating a scare at the airport. The flight, which was scheduled to take off from Delhi airport this morning was taken in isolation for proper inspection by security agencies and no suspicious item was found on board, reported ANI, quoting an official.

The flight was scheduled for departure at 8:30 am "UK-971 Delhi to Pune flight received bomb threat at GMR call center in Gurugram," a security agency official told ANI. There were more than 100 passengers in the aircraft and all the passengers' luggage were de-boarded.

The passengers are currently in the terminal building and they were served refreshments, the official said. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the plane cannot be scheduled until the security agencies give clearance and go ahead with the flight.



The flight will leave for the destination (Pune) as soon as the final clearance is received from the security agencies, said the report.