COVID-19

Breaking: RT-PCR report not required, Govt issues new guidelines for international travellers

As per the new guideline, the mandatory 72-hour report of RT-PCR is not required anymore and the travellers can show their Full Vaccination Certificate.

Government of India has issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for international arriving passengers. As per the new guideline, the mandatory 72-hour report of RT-PCR is not required anymore and the travellers can show their Full Vaccination Certificate. Airlines will allow boarding to those passengers who have filled in all the information in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report or Covid -19 vaccination certificate.

Further, the government has removed the 'At Risk' marking for various countries with high Omicron case load. Govt has also removed the 7-days mandatory quarantine norm and all travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival.

Samples will no longer be given at airports and ports and passengers can leave the airport by giving sample for random sampling. As per the guidelines, 2 percent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

