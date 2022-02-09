Plane takes off from Mumbai Airport without engine cover, probe initiated

An Alliance Air flight took off from the Mumbai airport without its engine cowl (cover), which fell off on the runway. The flight was destined to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj airport. "Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj. In contrast, the aircraft`s engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," a Mumbai airport source told in his statement.

"The flight landed safely at Bhuj airport. While the aircraft's engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," a Mumbai airport source told in his statement. "The flight landed safely at Bhuj airport. An investigation has started against the airlines," a DGCA official told in his statement.

Soon after the flight took off from Mumbai, the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC) reported the issue. Mumbai ATC said that "Engine Cowling has been found on the runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM, operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told reporters.

Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident. "Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight," he said.

With inputs from ANI

