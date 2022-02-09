हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aviation

Plane takes off from Mumbai Airport without engine cover, probe initiated

A bizarre and dangerous incident occurred at the Mumbai Airport when a fight took off without the engine cover; the engine cover fell on the runway when the flight took off.

Plane takes off from Mumbai Airport without engine cover, probe initiated
Image for representation

An Alliance Air flight took off from the Mumbai airport without its engine cowl (cover), which fell off on the runway. The flight was destined to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj airport. "Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj. In contrast, the aircraft`s engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," a Mumbai airport source told in his statement.

"The flight landed safely at Bhuj airport. While the aircraft's engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," a Mumbai airport source told in his statement. "The flight landed safely at Bhuj airport. An investigation has started against the airlines," a DGCA official told in his statement. 

Also read: Trivia: Airbus vs Boeing - How to tell the difference between planes?

Soon after the flight took off from Mumbai, the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC) reported the issue. Mumbai ATC said that "Engine Cowling has been found on the runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM, operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told reporters.

Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident. "Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight," he said. 

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aviationmumbai airportBhuj airportAlliance Airlines
Next
Story

Trivia: Airbus vs Boeing - How to tell the difference between planes?

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine is ready to deal with Russia's attacks, see what is the preparation