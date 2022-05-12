Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as CEO and MD of Air India

Tata Sons has appointed Campbell Wilson as the CEO and Managing Director of Air India. Wilson is the CEO of Scoot, wholly-owned low cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). The Air India board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.

Earlier in February this year, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. However, he declined to take up the position amid controversies over his views related to India.

Also read: Woman suffers panic attack after Air India denies boarding, 'came late' says airline

Campbell Wilson has 26 years experience in the aviation industry and started as a Management Trainee with Singapore Airlines in 1996 in New Zealand. He then worked for SIA in Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, before returning back to Singapore as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led till 2016.

Wilson then worked as the Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at SIA, before returning back as the CEO of Scoot in 2020. Vistara, the Indian full-service airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline."

Live TV

#mute