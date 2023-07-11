trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633883
Delhi Flood: Rail Traffic Suspended On Old Yamuna Bridge As Water Level Breaches Danger Mark

Yamuna water level in Delhi is now hovering at 206.24 metres, triggering a high alert, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:10 PM IST|Source: IANS

Delhi Flood: Rail Traffic Suspended On Old Yamuna Bridge As Water Level Breaches Danger Mark

As the water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger level mark in Delhi, the Railways on Tuesday temporarily suspended rail traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge, officials said. The Northern Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer, Deepak Kumar said: "Rail traffic over the Old Yamuna Bridge has been temporaraily suspended since 6 a.m. today (Tuesday)."

He said the decision was taken after the water level breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital due to the release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

The water level is now hovering at 206.24 metres, triggering a high alert, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The development came as more rain is predicted in the city for the entire week after three continuous days of torrential downpours, which triggered waterlogging in several areas of the national capital.

